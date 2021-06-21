2016 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
Get behind the wheel of our 2016 GMC Sierra SLE 1500 Crew Cab 4X4 proudly presented in this paint finish. Powered by a 5.3 Liter V8 delivering 355hp combined with a tough working 6 Speed Automatic transmission electronically controlled with overdrive and Tow/Haul mode. Our no-nonsense Four Wheel Drive truck fills your needs with great hauling and towing capability and scores approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. The chiseled physique of our hard-working Sierra 1500 SLE has a distinct grille, daytime running lights, EZ-lift and lower tailgate, a remote locking tailgate, running boards, and CornerStep chrome rear bumpers. Step up to this workhorse to see that the SLE interior is practical and comfortable with durable seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel audio controls, and full power accessories. Check out the 8-inch color touch screen with IntelliLink, HD/AM/FM with available SiriusXM, auxiliary USB jack, Bluetooth, and available WiFi. For work or play, this truck is a solid choice! You'll be safe and secure inside this GMC with Stabilitrak with Traction Control, rearview camera, ABS, Hill Start Assist, and plenty of airbags. Distinguish yourself in this Sierra 1500 SLE that has mastered the art of capability and comfort in one upscale looking package! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
