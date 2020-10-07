Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

175,816 KM

Details Description Features

$15,916

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,916

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

EX|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 6114036
  2. 6114036
  3. 6114036
  4. 6114036
  5. 6114036
  6. 6114036
  7. 6114036
  8. 6114036
  9. 6114036
Contact Seller

$15,916

+ taxes & licensing

175,816KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6114036
  • Stock #: R20347A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F7XGH011192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Honda Civic EX Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate|Bakckup Camera|Cruise|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, Cloth, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC

Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2009 Volkswagen Pass...
 175,580 KM
$9,333 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 42,157 KM
$36,870 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey C...
 92,650 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory