2016 Honda Civic

60,140 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T Honda Sensing Sedan CVT #Turbo #Sunroof

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T Honda Sensing Sedan CVT #Turbo #Sunroof

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

60,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8494994
  • Stock #: PFP-408
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F49GH103250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 60,140 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

