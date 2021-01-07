Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

40,322 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

LX|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2016 Honda CR-V

LX|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

40,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6530449
  • Stock #: U11399
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H31GH129721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Honda CR-V LX Heated Front Seats|BAckup Camera|Air Conditioning|Cruise|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy Wheels, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 100 Point Inspection



2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC

Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera

