$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2016 Honda Fit
LX CVT
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
60,821KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10463427
- Stock #: PFP-706
- VIN: 3HGGK5H59GM109474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The auto-off headlamps add convenience to your driving by ensuring your headlights turn off automatically when needed. Stay connected on the go with the hands-free Bluetooth mobile phone interface, allowing you to make and receive calls safely.
Take your entertainment on the road with Bluetooth streaming audio, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music wirelessly. The 5-inch color LCD screen serves as your central hub for information and entertainment, while the two USB device connectors keep your gadgets charged and connected.
Experience comfort during your drives with heated front seats, keeping you warm on cooler days. Stay connected and safe with the text message function and Siri Eyes Free compatibility, allowing you to send and receive messages and access smartphone features without taking your hands off the wheel.
In summary, the 2016 Honda Fit LX is a compact car that's big on fun and functionality. With its efficient engine, tech-savvy features, and comfortable amenities, it's designed to make your driving experience both enjoyable and convenient.
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance
Includes bonus set of winter tires on rims
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
