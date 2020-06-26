2016 Honda Fit

Safety Traction Control

Rearview Camera Comfort Air Conditioning

A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.