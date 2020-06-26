+ taxes & licensing
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2016 Honda Fit LX
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio/Music, We Market Price Our Cars, Remote Starter, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Traction control.
CARFAX Canada One Owner
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
1.5L I4
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews:
* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
