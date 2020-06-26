Menu
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

LX|Remote Starter|Htd Seats|Camera|Btooth

2016 Honda Fit

LX|Remote Starter|Htd Seats|Camera|Btooth

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,993KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5301155
  • Stock #: U11271
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H59GM107319
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Honda Fit LX

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio/Music, We Market Price Our Cars, Remote Starter, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Traction control.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*

* 100 Point Inspection

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty




1.5L I4

Awards:

* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews:

* On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Rearview Camera
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

