2016 Honda Pilot

101,137 KM

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  10217826
  2. 10217826
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

101,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217826
  • Stock #: A129
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H90GB510495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A129
  • Mileage 101,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Life is a journey filled with moments, and this 2016 Honda Pilot Touring is designed to accompany you through every step of the way. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this SUV ensures a smooth and powerful driving experience in various road conditions.
Safety is paramount with features like collision mitigation braking, which helps prevent accidents, and lane departure warning, which alerts you if you unintentionally drift out of your lane. The road departure mitigation system assists in keeping you on track, while adaptive cruise control adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
Enhance your awareness on the road with the blind-spot information system and rear cross-traffic alert, providing additional confidence during lane changes and reversing. Auto-leveling headlights ensure optimal visibility at night.
Feel connected to the world outside with the panoramic sunroof/moonroof, bringing in natural light and a sense of openness to the cabin. The power folding mirrors and power tailgate add convenience to your daily routines.
The rain-sensing windshield wipers automatically adjust to changing weather conditions, ensuring clear visibility at all times. Stay on course with navigation, while the multi-angle rearview camera aids in parking and maneuvering.
The remote engine starter allows you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you enter. Enjoy personalized comfort with tri-zone climate control, catering to both the driver and passengers' preferences.
Find your perfect driving position with the 10-way power driver's seat and utilize the memory function for added convenience. The second-row heated captain chairs add comfort for rear passengers, and the heated steering wheel and heated front seats keep you cozy during colder days.
The 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat ensures comfort for all occupants. Ventilated front seats provide a refreshing airflow during warmer weather.
Immerse yourself in high-quality sound with the 540-watt premium audio system, featuring 10 speakers, including a subwoofer, and 5.1 Surround Sound. The rear entertainment system with a 9-inch display, remote control, and Blu-ray player keeps rear passengers entertained on long journeys.
Stay connected with five USB connectors, allowing you to charge your devices on the go.

In summary, the 2016 Honda Pilot Touring is not just a vehicle; it's a companion for the journey of life. With its advanced safety features, luxurious amenities, and entertainment options, this SUV offers a well-rounded and enjoyable driving experience, making every moment between here and there truly special.
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

