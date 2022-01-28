2016 Honda Pilot

$37,546 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: S22108C

S22108C VIN: 5FNYF6H93GB504531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 79,977 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Electric Seats Interior Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features Parking Assistance FULLY EQUIPPED Power Tailgate Sun Roof Rear Heating USB port Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

