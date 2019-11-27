Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD *Nav* *Blind Side* *Backup Cam* *Heat/Cool Lea

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD *Nav* *Blind Side* *Backup Cam* *Heat/Cool Lea

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

  1. 4372887
  2. 4372887
  3. 4372887
  4. 4372887
  5. 4372887
  6. 4372887
  7. 4372887
  8. 4372887
  9. 4372887
  10. 4372887
  11. 4372887
  12. 4372887
  13. 4372887
  14. 4372887
  15. 4372887
  16. 4372887
  17. 4372887
  18. 4372887
  19. 4372887
  20. 4372887
  21. 4372887
  22. 4372887
  23. 4372887
  24. 4372887
  25. 4372887
  26. 4372887
  27. 4372887
  28. 4372887
  29. 4372887
  30. 4372887
  31. 4372887
  32. 4372887
  33. 4372887
  34. 4372887
  35. 4372887
  36. 4372887
  37. 4372887
Contact Seller

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,588KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4372887
  • Stock #: V9891
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF4GU150024
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Come in out of the cold and view our entire selection of New and Pre-Owned Inventory, December 14th to January 2nd at the Murray Auto Centre Year End Indoor Sale! More than 700 Vehicles Indoors at The Westoba Agricultural Centre of Excellence, Keystone Centre. See you there! <br><br> EcoTec3 6.2L V8 Engine. Features include Remote Start, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, Dual Heated Power Bucket Seats with Lumbar, Driver Memory Settings, Beautiful Leather Interior, Trailer Tow Package with Brake Control, Alloy Wheels, My GMC, App Manager, Projection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Text Messaging, Bluetooth, ONSTAR with 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and Bose Sound System! With remaining 5 yr/160,000 km Powertrain Warranty and 3 Month/5,000 km Used Vehicle Limited Warranty (Certified Pre-Owned) with GM Roadside Assistance! Clean CarProof! <br><br> At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to
ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value
Priced Vehicles! <br><br>

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is a General Motors Factory Certified
Cadillac Pre-Owned location. When you purchase a Certified Cadillac
Pre-Owned vehicle, you'll receive a manufacturer's backed warranty with
24-hour roadside assistance, a 150 plus point inspection of the vehicle,
and a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege.<br><br>

Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including
government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation
fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications
and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for most
current information.<br><br>

Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing Available. Trades Welcome! Call
us at 1 (888) 863-5791 or Text 1 (204) 400-4250! Dealer Permit #5118

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 213,003 KM
$13,348 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 19,492 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana Carg...
 16,588 KM
$26,960 + tax & lic
Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-0130

Send A Message