2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

102,357 KM

Details Description Features

$23,978

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Sport Limited|Rmt Start|Htd Lthr|Htd Wheel|Camera|Navi

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

102,357KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8084473
  • Stock #: R22129A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9GG321708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited



CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.



2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged



Reviews:

* Owner-stated plusses include great feature content for the money, loads of power on models with the higher-output engines, a slick and responsive AWD system with a traction-enhancing Lock mode, and good overall ride quality, comfort, and flexibility. The panoramic sunroof is a feature content favourite amongst many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Keyless Start
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
Power Tailgate
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

