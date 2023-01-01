Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

62,092 KM

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury|Htd Seats- Just Arrived

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury|Htd Seats- Just Arrived

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

62,092KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465588
  • Stock #: H23027A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0GG322321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,092 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 - Just Arrived

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Leather Seating Surfaces, Outside temperature display.



2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V



Reviews:

* Owner-stated plusses include great feature content for the money, loads of power on models with the higher-output engines, a slick and responsive AWD system with a traction-enhancing Lock mode, and good overall ride quality, comfort, and flexibility. The panoramic sunroof is a feature content favourite amongst many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

