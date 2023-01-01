$22,991+ tax & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury|Htd Seats
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
- Listing ID: 9465588
- Stock #: H23027A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB0GG322321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,092 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 - Just Arrived
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Leather Seating Surfaces, Outside temperature display.
2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V
Reviews:
* Owner-stated plusses include great feature content for the money, loads of power on models with the higher-output engines, a slick and responsive AWD system with a traction-enhancing Lock mode, and good overall ride quality, comfort, and flexibility. The panoramic sunroof is a feature content favourite amongst many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
