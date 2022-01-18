$17,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L Auto Sport Tech
- Listing ID: 8147464
- Stock #: 93570B
- VIN: 5NPE34AF9GH270574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Stock # 93570B
- Mileage 115,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Get behind the wheel of our Ice White Pearl 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport Sedan! Motivated by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder producing 185hp connected to an advanced 6 Speed Automatic transmission featuring SHIFTRONIC. This Front Wheel Drive rewards you with approximately 6.4L 100km on the road while enhanced by 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear lip spoiler, chrome-tipped exhaust, and a sport appearance front grille. Boasting class-leading space and upscale materials, our Sport cabin welcomes you with an 8-way power driver's seat, power windows, and door locks, premium cloth seating all around with heated front seats, and steering wheel-mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise controls. You'll appreciate iPod USB and auxiliary input jacks and an AM FM available SiriusXM CD audio system with a 5-inch colour touchscreen to stay seamlessly connected and in the know as you make your way in this great-looking sedan. Hyundai offers seven airbags, including a driver's knee airbag, Vehicle Stability Management System, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, rearview camera, and front rear crumple zones to protect you and your passengers and add priceless peace of mind. Reward yourself with this incredible Sonata Sport and you'll be thankful each time you slide behind the wheel! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
