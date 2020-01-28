Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD *Auto Emerg Braking* *Lane Keep* *Nav* *Backup

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD *Auto Emerg Braking* *Lane Keep* *Nav* *Backup

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

  1. 4540602
  2. 4540602
  3. 4540602
  4. 4540602
  5. 4540602
  6. 4540602
  7. 4540602
  8. 4540602
  9. 4540602
  10. 4540602
  11. 4540602
  12. 4540602
  13. 4540602
  14. 4540602
  15. 4540602
  16. 4540602
  17. 4540602
  18. 4540602
  19. 4540602
  20. 4540602
  21. 4540602
  22. 4540602
  23. 4540602
  24. 4540602
  25. 4540602
  26. 4540602
  27. 4540602
  28. 4540602
  29. 4540602
  30. 4540602
  31. 4540602
  32. 4540602
  33. 4540602
  34. 4540602
  35. 4540602
Contact Seller

$21,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,249KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4540602
  • Stock #: BZ351
  • VIN: KM8J3CA21GU026845
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
1.6L I4 Engine. Features include Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Traffic and Blind Side Alerts, Lane Keep Assist, Touchscreen, Navigation, Backup Camera with Rear Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Dual Heated and Cooled Power Bucket Seats with Lumbar, Beautiful Leather Interior, Rear Heated Seats, Sport and Eco Modes, Locking Differential, Hill Descent and Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, and Sirius XM Radio, with remaining Manufacturer's 5 yr/100,000 km Powertrain and Comprehensive Warranty and 3 Month/5.000 km Used Vehicle Limited Warranty (Certified Pre-Owned) with GM Roadside Assistance! <br><br> At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to
ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value
Priced Vehicles!

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC is a General Motors Factory Certified
Cadillac Pre-Owned location. When you purchase a Certified Cadillac
Pre-Owned vehicle, you'll receive a manufacturer's backed warranty with
24-hour roadside assistance, a 150 plus point inspection of the vehicle,
and a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege.

Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including
government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation
fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications
and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for most
current information.

Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing Available. Trades Welcome! Call
us at 1 (888) 863-5791 or Text 1 (204) 400-4250! Dealer Permit #5118

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 9,373 KM
$29,449 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain AWD...
 27,223 KM
$23,558 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 70,826 KM
$33,799 + tax & lic
Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-0130

Send A Message