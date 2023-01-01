Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

126,645 KM

Details Description Features

$21,912

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Sport|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|RmtStart

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

126,645KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10273299
  Stock #: R23239B
  VIN: 1C4PJMAB9GW199866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R23239B
  • Mileage 126,645 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport - Heated seats, heated steering, remote starter and so much more!

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Cold Weather Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Heated Mirrors, Quick Order Package 24A, Remote Start System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.



I4



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

