$21,912+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|RmtStart
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
- Listing ID: 10273299
- Stock #: R23239B
- VIN: 1C4PJMAB9GW199866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,645 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport - Heated seats, heated steering, remote starter and so much more!
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, Air Conditioning, All-Season Floor Mats, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Cold Weather Group, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Heated Mirrors, Quick Order Package 24A, Remote Start System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
I4
