Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

68,842 KM

Details Description Features

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

75th Anniversary Edition 4X4 #Low Kms

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

75th Anniversary Edition 4X4 #Low Kms

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 9934649
  2. 9934649
  3. 9934649
  4. 9934649
  5. 9934649
  6. 9934649
  7. 9934649
  8. 9934649
  9. 9934649
  10. 9934649
  11. 9934649
  12. 9934649
  13. 9934649
  14. 9934649
  15. 9934649
  16. 9934649
  17. 9934649
  18. 9934649
  19. 9934649
  20. 9934649
  21. 9934649
  22. 9934649
  23. 9934649
  24. 9934649
  25. 9934649
  26. 9934649
  27. 9934649
  28. 9934649
  29. 9934649
  30. 9934649
Contact Seller

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
68,842KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934649
  • Stock #: D042
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB9GD792255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D042
  • Mileage 68,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing this 75th Anniversary Edition of the 2016 Jeep Patriot 4x4, a special edition that embodies the courage and capability unique to the Jeep brand. This Patriot features striking bronze-finish exterior accents on the front bumper, roof rails, and tow hooks, which are exclusive to the anniversary model. The interior is equally impressive, with deluxe leather-faced seats embossed with a special 75th Anniversary logo and featuring Ombre mesh cloth inserts. The eye-catching dual-tone Tangerine/Pearl accent stitching and Moroccan Sun interior accents add a touch of elegance to the cabin. Other notable features include a power sunroof, Remote Start System, 2.4L 4cyl engine with 6-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch bronze aluminum rims, heated leather seats, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an additional set of winter tires on steel rims.
Includes a 3 month/6000 km Sisson Auto Certified powertrain warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2016 Jeep Patriot 75...
 68,842 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Flex SEL A...
 42,655 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Expres...
 33,685 KM
$38,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory