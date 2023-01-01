$21,000+ tax & licensing
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2016 Jeep Patriot
75th Anniversary Edition 4X4 #Low Kms
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
68,842KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9934649
- Stock #: D042
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB9GD792255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Includes a 3 month/6000 km Sisson Auto Certified powertrain warranty with 24 hour Roadside Assistance
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7