+ taxes & licensing
204-727-0531
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
204-727-0531
+ taxes & licensing
Bring out your adventurous side with our unstoppable 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4X4 in Rhino! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 285hp connected to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This outstanding Four Wheel Drive SUV provides low-speed crawling capability plus approximately 11.2L/100km on the open road. Enthusiasts and critics agree this is a capable ride that you most certainly need to experience if you are a fun-seeker! Trail-rated tough, our SUV offers legendary traction, ground clearance, and maneuverability. With just one look at the iconic Sport, it's easy to see why this machine commands city streets and harsh terrain! Classic Jeep elements and modern design go hand in hand to make this one amazing SUV! Full metal doors, steering wheel mounted audio controls, cloth seats with adjustable head restraints, and a rear folding seat is just a few notable features you will undoubtedly appreciate. With our Jeep, seize the day and conquer the trails with confidence protected by ABS with traction and stability control, front airbags, and hill start assist will keep you out of harm's way. Fun to drive and excellent to own, our Wrangler is a tremendously capable SUV you need to experience! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3