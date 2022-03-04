$37,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD #Leather #Heat Seats
- Stock #: D034
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG1GL177096
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Go anywhere, Do anything spirit. This 2016 Jeep wrangler unlimited features a 3.6L v6 engine with 6-speed manual transmission. Equipped with command trac part time shift on the fly 4x4 system, 6.5-inch touch screen display, 3.5 inch electric vehicle information centre, Power windows with front one touch down, Power locks, Rear 60/40 split folding rear seats, Hard top with addition soft top, Heated front seats, Leather faced bucket seats with accent stitching, Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Trailer tow group, Anti spin differential rear axle, Air conditioning with automatic temperature control, 9 premium Alpine speakers and all weather subwoofer.
Vehicle Features
