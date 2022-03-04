Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

90,138 KM

Details Description Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD #Leather #Heat Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD #Leather #Heat Seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

90,138KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8640851
  • Stock #: D034
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1GL177096

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D034
  • Mileage 90,138 KM

Vehicle Description

Go anywhere, Do anything spirit. This 2016 Jeep wrangler unlimited features a 3.6L v6 engine with 6-speed manual transmission. Equipped with command trac part time shift on the fly 4x4 system, 6.5-inch touch screen display, 3.5 inch electric vehicle information centre, Power windows with front one touch down, Power locks, Rear 60/40 split folding rear seats, Hard top with addition soft top, Heated front seats, Leather faced bucket seats with accent stitching, Hands free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Trailer tow group, Anti spin differential rear axle, Air conditioning with automatic temperature control, 9 premium Alpine speakers and all weather subwoofer.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2002 Nissan Cima #JD...
 101,306 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 63,737 KM
$42,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 131,273 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory