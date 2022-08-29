$18,250+ tax & licensing
204-717-5500
2016 Kia Rondo
LX #LowKM #HeatedSteeringWheel
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$18,250
- Listing ID: 9226210
- Stock #: PFP-527
- VIN: KNAHT8A35G7126225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,156 KM
Vehicle Description
A HATCHBACK, BUT SO MUCH MORE. This Kia Rondo LX is the economical small-family vehicle you need, being the most spacious hatchback of it's kind. Sporting a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this vehicle has premium cloth seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, quick fold 60/40 split rear seats, dual-zone air conditioning, Aux/USB/Bluetooth Connectivity, and plenty of trunk space.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
