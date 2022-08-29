Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Rondo

26,156 KM

Details Description

$18,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,250

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Rondo

2016 Kia Rondo

LX #LowKM #HeatedSteeringWheel

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Rondo

LX #LowKM #HeatedSteeringWheel

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$18,250

+ taxes & licensing

26,156KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9226210
  • Stock #: PFP-527
  • VIN: KNAHT8A35G7126225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,156 KM

Vehicle Description

A HATCHBACK, BUT SO MUCH MORE. This Kia Rondo LX is the economical small-family vehicle you need, being the most spacious hatchback of it's kind. Sporting a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, this vehicle has premium cloth seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, quick fold 60/40 split rear seats, dual-zone air conditioning, Aux/USB/Bluetooth Connectivity, and plenty of trunk space. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2018 Chevrolet Color...
 85,951 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic
2004 Mazda Miata MX-...
 49,912 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 155,948 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory