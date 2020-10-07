Menu
2016 Kia Sedona

61,132 KM

Details Description

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

2016 Kia Sedona

2016 Kia Sedona

SX

2016 Kia Sedona

SX

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

61,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6168048
  • Stock #: L280A
  • VIN: KNDMC5C11G6222676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # L280A
  • Mileage 61,132 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

