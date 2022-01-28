Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

92,411 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2.0L Turbo SX

Location

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

92,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8191563
  • Stock #: 2S006B
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA10GG071002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,411 KM

Vehicle Description

This pre-owned 2016 Kia Sorento for sale in Brandon is a must-see for anyone looking for a low-mileage example of an SUV that has proven itself in the market over the years




In 2016, Kia redesigned its Sorento and delivered a new vehicle with a top-quality interior, a solid and reassuring ride and space to spare.




Under the hood, the LX model offered here is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque (that’s more torque than the V6 model!). It comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.




In terms of equipment, you will find everything you need with this Sorento, including all-wheel drive, heated and cooled leather front seats and heated rear seats, air conditioning, Bluetooth, power everything, sunroof, cruise control and premium sound system.




This white 2016 Kia Sorento is competitively-priced, so hurry down to Planet Kia and have a look at this turbocharged SUV before it’s too late!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

