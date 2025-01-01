$15,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
2016 Kia Soul
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,407KM
VIN KNDJP3A54G7368906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Mileage 42,407 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2016 Kia Soul 42,407 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2016 Kia Soul