2016 Mitsubishi Outlander GT Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate|Adaptive Cruise|
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Winter Tires/Rims, We Market Price Our Cars, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
3.0L V6 SOHC MIVEC
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews:
* A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishi's unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
