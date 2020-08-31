Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

67,228 KM

Details Description Features

$21,929

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,929

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5828652
  2. 5828652
  3. 5828652
  4. 5828652
  5. 5828652
  6. 5828652
  7. 5828652
  8. 5828652
  9. 5828652
Contact Seller

$21,929

+ taxes & licensing

67,228KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828652
  • Stock #: T20460A
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AXXGZ611523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # T20460A
  • Mileage 67,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander GT Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate|Adaptive Cruise|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Winter Tires/Rims, We Market Price Our Cars, 6-Speed Sportronic with Paddle-Shifters, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



3.0L V6 SOHC MIVEC

Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews:

* A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishi's unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Third Row Seating
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 97,498 KM
$15,693 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS|H...
 47,896 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX|C...
 34,799 KM
$28,267 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory