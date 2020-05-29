Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,409

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Maxima

2016 Nissan Maxima

Platinum|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Maxima

Platinum|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5201513
  2. 5201513
  3. 5201513
  4. 5201513
  5. 5201513
  6. 5201513
  7. 5201513
  8. 5201513
  9. 5201513
Contact Seller

$17,409

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,234KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5201513
  • Stock #: R20220A
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP6GC444983
Exterior Colour
Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum Heated And Vented Front Seats|Memory Seats and Wheel|Navigation|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Block heater, Brake assist, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Ascot Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.



3.5L V6 DOHC 24V

Reviews:

* Build quality, above-average handling and steering response, an attractive cabin, plenty of space, a generous trunk, and a slick navigation system were all highly rated by owners. The Maxima seems to strike an ideal balance of handling and comfort that satisfies on long highway drives and in winding backroads alike. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Airbags
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Electric Seats
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Automatic day-night rearview mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 124,032 KM
$19,693 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Si|...
 82,077 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer L...
 62,093 KM
$31,203 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory