2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum Heated And Vented Front Seats|Memory Seats and Wheel|Navigation|
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Block heater, Brake assist, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Ascot Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.
3.5L V6 DOHC 24V
Reviews:
* Build quality, above-average handling and steering response, an attractive cabin, plenty of space, a generous trunk, and a slick navigation system were all highly rated by owners. The Maxima seems to strike an ideal balance of handling and comfort that satisfies on long highway drives and in winding backroads alike. Source: autoTRADER.ca
