2016 Nissan Rogue SV Heated Front Seat|SiriusXM|Air Conditioning|
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V
* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca
