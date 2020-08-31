Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

128,284 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
SV|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Contact Seller

128,284KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5790639
  • Stock #: R20278A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3GC734939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Nissan Rogue SV Heated Front Seat|SiriusXM|Air Conditioning|

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.



2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

Reviews:

* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
All Wheel Drive
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Electric Seat

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Email Forman Honda

