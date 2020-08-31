2016 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain All Wheel Drive Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Aux input Sirius Radio Electric Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Driver Electric Seat

