2016 Nissan Titan

135,928 KM

Details Features

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2016 Nissan Titan

2016 Nissan Titan

XD SL Diesel Diesel - 4x4 - Leather

2016 Nissan Titan

XD SL Diesel Diesel - 4x4 - Leather

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

135,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012539
  • Stock #: J23036
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F40GN509053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J23036
  • Mileage 135,928 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email J & J Auto Sales

