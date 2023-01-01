$36,950+ tax & licensing
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2016 Nissan Titan
2016 Nissan Titan
XD SL Diesel Diesel - 4x4 - Leather
Location
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
135,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10012539
- Stock #: J23036
- VIN: 1N6BA1F40GN509053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
