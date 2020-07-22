Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

111,872 KM

Details Description

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Laramie *Heat/Cool Leather* *NAV*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Laramie *Heat/Cool Leather* *NAV*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

  1. 5406767
  2. 5406767
  3. 5406767
  4. 5406767
  5. 5406767
  6. 5406767
  7. 5406767
  8. 5406767
  9. 5406767
  10. 5406767
  11. 5406767
  12. 5406767
  13. 5406767
  14. 5406767
  15. 5406767
  16. 5406767
  17. 5406767
  18. 5406767
  19. 5406767
  20. 5406767
  21. 5406767
  22. 5406767
  23. 5406767
  24. 5406767
  25. 5406767
  26. 5406767
  27. 5406767
  28. 5406767
  29. 5406767
  30. 5406767
  31. 5406767
  32. 5406767
  33. 5406767
  34. 5406767
  35. 5406767
  36. 5406767
  37. 5406767
  38. 5406767
  39. 5406767
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5406767
  • Stock #: K469A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NTXGS327584

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

111,872KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # K469A
  • Mileage 111,872 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

2018 Jeep Compass No...
 17,401 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 73,194 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 92,067 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Call Dealer

204-727-XXXX

(click to show)

204-727-0531

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory