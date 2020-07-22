Menu
2016 RAM 1500

131,157 KM

$26,150

+ tax & licensing
$26,150

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Sport Quad Cab 4WD

2016 RAM 1500

Sport Quad Cab 4WD * Buy Online * Home Delivery

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,150

+ taxes & licensing

131,157KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5477211
  Stock #: PPA006
  VIN: 1C6RR7HT7GS201906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,157 KM

Vehicle Description


Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 150 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

