Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Power Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Garage door opener Intermittent Wipers KEYLESS REMOTE full size spare tire Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Front Tow Hooks Seating Bucket Seats REAR HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Mud Flaps Tire Pressure Monitoring Running Boards -OEM Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Trim Leather upholstery Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows Sliding Rear Window

Additional Features Tool Kit SOFT TONNEAU COVER Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Driver Lumbar Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Spray-on Box Liner USB port Cell Phone Hookup Cooled Driver Seat Cooled Passenger Seat Electronic Climate Control Electrochromic Rear View Mirror Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Seat Lumbar Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Battery -OEM Center Seat Armrest Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Jack Power Rear Side Windows Remote Engine Start -OEM Bluetooth Stereo Adapter Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Led Headlights Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.