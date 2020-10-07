Menu
2016 RAM 1500

159,811 KM

Details Features

$32,592

+ tax & licensing
$32,592

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Longhorn *Heated Seats/Wheel*

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Longhorn *Heated Seats/Wheel*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$32,592

+ taxes & licensing

159,811KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6112149
  Stock #: X0902
  VIN: 1C6RR7PT7GS244367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
KEYLESS REMOTE
full size spare tire
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Front Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Running Boards -OEM
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Leather upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Sliding Rear Window
Tool Kit
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Spray-on Box Liner
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
Electronic Climate Control
Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Seat Lumbar
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Jack
Power Rear Side Windows
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Led Headlights
Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

