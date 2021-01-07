Menu
2016 RAM 1500

124,560 KM

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
Sport|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

124,560KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6484114
  • Stock #: P21041A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXGS248868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2016 Ram 1500 Sport Navigation|Air Conditioning|Backup Camera|SiriusXM|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spray-In Bedliner, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.



HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

