Sculpted in Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat, our 2016 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4X4 blends ultimate capability and power with sophistication and durability that is second to none! It all begins with the renowned 3.0 Litre Eco-Diesel V6 that provides 240hp while paired with the durable 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy hauling and passing. Our Four Wheel Drive takes you down the road with confidence and returns approximately 8.1L/100km on the highway. The powerful presence of our Limited exudes pride and prestige with its prominent aluminum chrome clad wheels and chrome accents. Open the door to our Limited and be met with a cabin that is set-up to exceed your needs and wants with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled leather-trimmed front seats, heated rear seats, a universal garage door opener, and a ParkView back-up camera. The Uconnect 8.4 inch touchscreen display is your command center, and with the media hub, Alpine speakers, available satellite radio, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, and available WiFi, your digital world is right at your fingertips! With rigorous testing of safety and security features, our brawny RAM truck offers priceless peace of mind as well. Safety is priority number one with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams and an advanced airbag system so you can drive with confidence. Get behind the wheel of this truck and we know you'll be impressed! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
