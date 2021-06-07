+ taxes & licensing
204-727-0531
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Our 2016 RAM 1500 ST Quad Cab 4X4 is ready to take on your day in Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat! This strong machine is powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 that generates 305hp and is tethered to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy hauling and passing. This efficient Four Wheel Drive team rewards you with approximately 9.4L/100km on the open road and a smooth comfortable ride with superior acceleration as well as the ability to tow your toys. The aerodynamic and muscular build of our 1500 ST is perfectly complemented by its distinct grille and attractive alloy wheels. Inside our ST, you'll find a prominent central touchscreen, supportive seats, and a great sound system with auxiliary and USB inputs. Anyone who sees it will admire the upscale interior that will make you smile every single time you slide in. Of course, safety is priority number one at RAM, and with four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, hill start assist, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags you can rest easy knowing you'll be safeguarded. Now is the time to make this 1500 your partner for work and play. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
