Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

99,272 KM

Details Description Features

$35,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab LWB 4WD #RamBox #Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab LWB 4WD #RamBox #Leather

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 8625386
  2. 8625386
  3. 8625386
  4. 8625386
  5. 8625386
  6. 8625386
  7. 8625386
  8. 8625386
  9. 8625386
  10. 8625386
  11. 8625386
  12. 8625386
  13. 8625386
  14. 8625386
  15. 8625386
  16. 8625386
  17. 8625386
  18. 8625386
  19. 8625386
  20. 8625386
  21. 8625386
  22. 8625386
Contact Seller

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

99,272KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8625386
  • Stock #: TRD98
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT6GS313652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD98
  • Mileage 99,272 KM

Vehicle Description

The RamBox Cargo Management System. This 2016 Ram 1500 Sport features a 5.7L Hemi Engine with 8-speed automatic torqueflite transmission. Equipped with Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Power 10-way adjustable driver's seat including 2-way lumbar, Power windows with front one touch up and down, Power locks, Rear power sliding window, 20-inch alloy wheels, 3.21 rear axle ratio, Convenience Group: Keyless enter n' go with push button start, Automatics high beam headlight control, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Remote proximity keyless entry. Comfort Group: Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start system. Sport Premium Group: 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer, A/C with dual zone climate control, Power sunroof, Sport performance hood, Parkview rear back up camera, Class IV hitch receiver, Trailer brake control, Spray in bedliner. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Climate Control
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2015 RAM 1500 SLT Qu...
 60,636 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 99,272 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 106,979 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory