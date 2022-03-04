$35,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2016 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab LWB 4WD #RamBox #Leather
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$35,500
- Listing ID: 8625386
- Stock #: TRD98
- VIN: 1C6RR7UT6GS313652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,272 KM
Vehicle Description
The RamBox Cargo Management System. This 2016 Ram 1500 Sport features a 5.7L Hemi Engine with 8-speed automatic torqueflite transmission. Equipped with Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Power 10-way adjustable driver's seat including 2-way lumbar, Power windows with front one touch up and down, Power locks, Rear power sliding window, 20-inch alloy wheels, 3.21 rear axle ratio, Convenience Group: Keyless enter n' go with push button start, Automatics high beam headlight control, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Remote proximity keyless entry. Comfort Group: Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start system. Sport Premium Group: 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer, A/C with dual zone climate control, Power sunroof, Sport performance hood, Parkview rear back up camera, Class IV hitch receiver, Trailer brake control, Spray in bedliner.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
