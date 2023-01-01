Menu
2016 RAM 2500

106,959 KM

Details Features

$50,950

+ tax & licensing
J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

ST TRADESMAN - C.C - LOW KMS

Location

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

106,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10363596
  • Stock #: JC23091
  • VIN: 1C6RR7ST0ES376777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JC23091
  • Mileage 106,959 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

