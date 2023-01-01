Menu
2016 RAM 3500

218,116 KM

Details Features

$50,950

+ tax & licensing
$50,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie Diesel, 4x4, Crew Cab,

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie Diesel, 4x4, Crew Cab,

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$50,950

+ taxes & licensing

218,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9540208
  • Stock #: JJ22136
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL4GG386037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JJ22136
  • Mileage 218,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

