$50,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$50,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2016 RAM 3500
2016 RAM 3500
Laramie Diesel, 4x4, Crew Cab,
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$50,950
+ taxes & licensing
218,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9540208
- Stock #: JJ22136
- VIN: 3C63R3EL4GG386037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JJ22136
- Mileage 218,116 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3