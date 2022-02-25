2016 Subaru WRX

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 2 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8282553

8282553 Stock #: U11615

U11615 VIN: JF1VA1A65G9812109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Anthracite Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,251 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Interior Air Conditioning HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.