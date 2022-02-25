Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

145,251 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

AWD Ralleye|Htd Seats|Wtr Tires|Local|Clean

2016 Subaru WRX

AWD Ralleye|Htd Seats|Wtr Tires|Local|Clean

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8282553
  • Stock #: U11615
  • VIN: JF1VA1A65G9812109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Anthracite Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,251 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Subaru WRX AWD - Winter Tires included!



CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

This rare vehicle will not last long, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Winter Tires, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Traction control.



2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V

Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
XM Radio
Bluetooth
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

