2016 Toyota 4Runner

$43,722 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 8 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7437677

7437677 Stock #: Z2531

Z2531 VIN: JTEBU5JR5G5338543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z2531

Mileage 30,858 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Mud Flaps Running Boards -OEM Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Dual Zone Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Windows Sunroof Power Rear Window Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER full size spare tire Convenience KEYLESS REMOTE Rear Floor Mats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leatherette Upholstery Additional Features Tool Kit BACKUP CAMERA USB port Cell Phone Hookup Cooled Driver Seat Cooled Passenger Seat Bluetooth Streaming Audio Tinted Windows -OEM Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM Driver Heated Seat Passenger Heated Seat Steering Wheel Stereo Controls Navigation System -OEM Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Battery -OEM Center Seat Armrest Passenger Side Impact Airbag Hands Free Communication Jack Maintenance Book Third Row Split Bench Seat Remote Engine Start -OEM Gasoline OEM Wheels Front-Radial Tires Rear-Radial Tires Led Headlights Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.