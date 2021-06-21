Our 2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD presented in Classic Silver Metallic handles with precision and control! Motivated by a 4.0 Litre V6 offering 270hp while perfectly matched with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for easy travel on or off the pavement. You'll score near approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road and have the ability to tow up to 4,700 pounds! Armed with the sure-footed stance of Four Wheel Drive, Downhill Assist Control, and X-REAS Sport Enhancement Suspension, you can go anywhere in your 4Runner! The contemporary ruggedness of our Limited stands out with refined chrome accents, running boards and great-looking wheels.
Inside our Limited, slide into heated and ventilated leather seats and grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth hands-free phone and voice command. Smart Key, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 40/20/40 split rear seat are nice conveniences. You'll maintain a seamless connection thanks to Entune Premium JBL Audio with Navigation and Apps and crank up your favorite tunes as you command the road in your 4Runner.
Whatever your adventure, you'll be prepared and safe in our Toyota with anti-lock brakes, a backup camera, airbags, and other advanced safety features. A remarkable blend of utility, dependability, capability, and a bold style, this 4Runner is an ideal choice for your active lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
Running Boards -OEM
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Power Rear Window
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
full size spare tire
KEYLESS REMOTE
Rear Floor Mats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leatherette Upholstery
Tool Kit
BACKUP CAMERA
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
Cooled Driver Seat
Cooled Passenger Seat
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Tinted Windows -OEM
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Navigation System -OEM
Driver Side Curtain Airbag
Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Anti Theft System -OEM
Battery -OEM
Center Seat Armrest
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Jack
Maintenance Book
Third Row Split Bench Seat
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Gasoline
OEM Wheels
Front-Radial Tires
Rear-Radial Tires
Led Headlights
Push-Start Ignition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.