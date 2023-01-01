2016 Toyota RAV4

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 9 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525497

10525497 Stock #: 24D014A

24D014A VIN: 2T3BFREV6GW492247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 159,986 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.