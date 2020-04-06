1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.Stylish, smart, and adventurous, our 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is ready to roll in Purple! Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 176hp while teamed with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Enjoy this All Wheel Drive while you score approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway while comfortably cruising down the road in style with a sculpted exterior that is accented by alloy wheels, a hinged roof liftgate, fog lights, roof rails, and heated side mirrors. Once inside our XLE, you can't help but notice the open feeling from the power sunroof and a lowered floor that makes it easier for you to load up your gear and for the family dog to jump right in. A touchscreen audio system, heated seats, as well as Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, will keep everyone happy and connected. You'll feel safe and secure knowing that this sturdy Toyota will protect you and your family with ABS, stability and traction control, whiplash-reducing front headrests, rearview camera and plenty of airbags. With loads of interior space and unmatched practicality, our RAV4 XLE is a great option for your family. Get behind the wheel... You'll know you've made the right choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
