Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE *Heated Seats* *Sunroof* *Backup Cam*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE *Heated Seats* *Sunroof* *Backup Cam*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

  1. 4863381
  2. 4863381
  3. 4863381
  4. 4863381
  5. 4863381
  6. 4863381
  7. 4863381
  8. 4863381
  9. 4863381
  10. 4863381
  11. 4863381
  12. 4863381
  13. 4863381
  14. 4863381
  15. 4863381
  16. 4863381
  17. 4863381
  18. 4863381
  19. 4863381
  20. 4863381
  21. 4863381
  22. 4863381
  23. 4863381
  24. 4863381
  25. 4863381
  26. 4863381
  27. 4863381
  28. 4863381
  29. 4863381
  30. 4863381
  31. 4863381
  32. 4863381
  33. 4863381
  34. 4863381
  35. 4863381
Contact Seller

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,862KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4863381
  • Stock #: K464A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV4GW535112
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.Stylish, smart, and adventurous, our 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is ready to roll in Purple! Powered by a 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 176hp while teamed with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. Enjoy this All Wheel Drive while you score approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway while comfortably cruising down the road in style with a sculpted exterior that is accented by alloy wheels, a hinged roof liftgate, fog lights, roof rails, and heated side mirrors. Once inside our XLE, you can't help but notice the open feeling from the power sunroof and a lowered floor that makes it easier for you to load up your gear and for the family dog to jump right in. A touchscreen audio system, heated seats, as well as Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, will keep everyone happy and connected. You'll feel safe and secure knowing that this sturdy Toyota will protect you and your family with ABS, stability and traction control, whiplash-reducing front headrests, rearview camera and plenty of airbags. With loads of interior space and unmatched practicality, our RAV4 XLE is a great option for your family. Get behind the wheel... You'll know you've made the right choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

2017 RAM 1500 Quad C...
 34,077 KM
$25,488 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango G...
 21,403 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango R...
 45,820 KM
$41,488 + tax & lic
Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-727-XXXX

(click to show)

204-727-0531

Send A Message