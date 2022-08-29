Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

117,230 KM

Details

$26,750

+ tax & licensing
$26,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE 4WD #Sunroof #Heated Seats

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE 4WD #Sunroof #Heated Seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,750

+ taxes & licensing

117,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9059797
  • Stock #: PFP-504
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV4GW456410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-504
  • Mileage 117,230 KM

Vehicle Description

There's beauty in the details. This 2016 Rav4 features a fuel efficient 2.5L engine with 6-speed automatic transmission, 7-inch touch screen display with navigation, AM/FM radio, USB input port, Bluetooth hands free phone connectivity/wireless audio streaming, 6-speaker audio system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Back up camera, Dual zone climate control, Power doors, Power windows, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Heated front bucket seats, Power 8-way adjustable driver's seat with lumbar, 60/40 split rear folding bench seat, Cruise control, Front and rear parking assist sonars, Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alert, Power sunroof, Power rear liftgate, 18-inch alloy wheels.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

