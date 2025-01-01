$29,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR Access Cab I4 RWD
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR Access Cab I4 RWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,160KM
VIN 5TFRX5GN2GX064088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1118
- Mileage 57,160 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR Access Cab I4 RWD 57,160 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus S Sedan 53,000 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 100,632 KM $13,250 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2016 Toyota Tacoma