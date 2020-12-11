Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

71,016 KM

Details Description Features

$18,907

+ tax & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

S #Heated Seats #Sunroof

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

71,016KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6358955
  • Stock #: A025
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX6GW550431

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A025
  • Mileage 71,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Big on versatility and features. Just the right size. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan features a 2.0L Turbo engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Heated seats, Power locks, Power windows, Colour touch-screen display, Rear view camera, All-wheel drive, Sunroof, USB/AUX ports, Bluetooth technology with audi streaming for compatible devices, Keyless entry with push button start, Self dimming rear view mirror, Dual front reading lights, and luggage compartment lighting, Partial power drivers seat including adjustable lumbar support. (Scheduled to arrive Jan.18th)

Sisson Auto offers a complete online car shopping experience. Pick out your vehicle, have your trade appraised, complete your financing, calculate your payments plus select and research important finance and insurance products. You can even leave a deposit to reserve your vehicle for pick up or delivery, all from the comfort of your own home.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process.

Your vehicle purchase always comes with a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum 3 Month or 6,000 km Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, all recalls are checked, and a free Car Fax History Report is included. Free Home Delivery up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

