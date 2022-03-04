Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

110,009 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

S #Clean Carfax #Touch screen

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

S #Clean Carfax #Touch screen

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

110,009KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8477409
  • Stock #: PFP-410
  • VIN: WVGKV7AX8GW089284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # PFP-410
  • Mileage 110,009 KM

Vehicle Description

The drive is the destination. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed manual transmission. Equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding/sliding rear seats with recline feature, 8-way manually adjustable front seats with lumbar support, Auxiliary input, Bluetooth phone connectivity, 5-inch colour touchscreen with CD player and 1 SD card slot, Cruise control, Driver and front passenger front and side airbags, Electronic parking break, Exterior temperature control, Manual climate control, Rearview camera, Power windows, Power door locks. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 110,009 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 125,867 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Durango L...
 139,240 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory