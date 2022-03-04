$16,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
S #Clean Carfax #Touch screen
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$16,000
- Listing ID: 8477409
- Stock #: PFP-410
- VIN: WVGKV7AX8GW089284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Mileage 110,009 KM
Vehicle Description
The drive is the destination. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed manual transmission. Equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding/sliding rear seats with recline feature, 8-way manually adjustable front seats with lumbar support, Auxiliary input, Bluetooth phone connectivity, 5-inch colour touchscreen with CD player and 1 SD card slot, Cruise control, Driver and front passenger front and side airbags, Electronic parking break, Exterior temperature control, Manual climate control, Rearview camera, Power windows, Power door locks.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
