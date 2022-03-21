$39,950+ tax & licensing
$39,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2017 Acura MDX
2017 Acura MDX
Navigation Package AWD,Fully Loaded , Nice SUV
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$39,950
+ taxes & licensing
118,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8732510
- Stock #: J22061
- VIN: 5FRYD4H40HB501746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # J22061
- Mileage 118,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
