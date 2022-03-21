Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura MDX

118,250 KM

Details Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

Navigation Package AWD,Fully Loaded , Nice SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX

Navigation Package AWD,Fully Loaded , Nice SUV

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

  1. 8732510
  2. 8732510
  3. 8732510
  4. 8732510
  5. 8732510
Contact Seller

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

118,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8732510
  • Stock #: J22061
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H40HB501746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # J22061
  • Mileage 118,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 44,181 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 98,814 KM
$37,950 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot EX-...
 79,586 KM
$40,950 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory