<div>Effortless style. This 2017 Audi A4 Technik is powered by a 2.0L Turbo engine, with a 7 speed automatic transmission and all wheel drive. Features include power folding heated exterior mirrors, heated steering wheel, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, drivers seat memory function, heated front seats, sunroof, keyless entry, push button start, hands free trunk release, rear cross traffic alert, 360 view parking camera, 8.3 inch colour display, apple carplay and android auto compatibility, Bang and Olufsen premium sound system, GPS navigation.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-a32230ac-7fff-972d-20ed-3cec5f30d018><span>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.</span></span><br></div>

2017 Audi A4

138,209 KM

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro Sedan

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Technik quattro Sedan

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Used

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,209KM
VIN WAUCNAF48HN062966

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD233
  • Mileage 138,209 KM

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Audi A4