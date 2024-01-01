$24,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4
2.0T Technik quattro Sedan
2017 Audi A4
2.0T Technik quattro Sedan
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,209KM
VIN WAUCNAF48HN062966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD233
- Mileage 138,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Effortless style. This 2017 Audi A4 Technik is powered by a 2.0L Turbo engine, with a 7 speed automatic transmission and all wheel drive. Features include power folding heated exterior mirrors, heated steering wheel, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar support, drivers seat memory function, heated front seats, sunroof, keyless entry, push button start, hands free trunk release, rear cross traffic alert, 360 view parking camera, 8.3 inch colour display, apple carplay and android auto compatibility, Bang and Olufsen premium sound system, GPS navigation.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
