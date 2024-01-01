$33,500+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35i
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,512KM
VIN 5UXKR0C53H0U51035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-851
- Mileage 80,512 KM
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2017 BMW X5