$25,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Essence AWD #Bose Audio #Apple CarPlay
2017 Buick Encore
Essence AWD #Bose Audio #Apple CarPlay
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
58,606KM
Used
VIN KL4CJGSM3HB078642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-743
- Mileage 58,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into a world where life effortlessly merges with style, surrounded by a comforting sense of well-being. Behold the allure of this gently driven 2017 Buick Encore Essence with remarkably low kilometers. Its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and All Wheel Drive capability, promises an enjoyable drive.
This vehicle boasts an array of enticing features, including power-adjustable seats for both driver and passenger, keyless open, push-button start, and remote vehicle start for added convenience. Experience the rich soundscape of the Bose premium sound system, complete with 7 speakers and an amplifier. Stay connected effortlessly with navigation, Bluetooth streaming, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto functionalities.
Bask in the natural light provided by the power sunroof as you navigate confidently with blind zone alert and rear cross-traffic alert systems. Enjoy personalized comfort with dual-zone climate control and sink into the luxury of leather seating, accompanied by heated seats for both driver and passenger, along with a heated steering wheel for those chillier days. All of this comes complemented by the stylish presence of 18-inch chrome wheels, adding a touch of sophistication to your journey.
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month 6000km Powertrain Warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Buick Encore