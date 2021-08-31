Menu
2017 Buick Encore

36,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport Touring|Htd Seats|Camera|Rmt Start

Location

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

36,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8010873
  • Stock #: R21270B
  • VIN: KL4CJ2SMXHB036245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winterberry Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2017 Buick Encore Sport Touring

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, Low tire pressure warning, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traction control.



1.4L I4 Turbocharged

Awards:

* JD Power Canada Dependability Study

Reviews:

* Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
FULLY EQUIPPED

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

