2017 Chevrolet Cruze

95,131 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,131KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8191575
  Stock #: 2E002A
  VIN: 3G1BE6SM7HS568854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2E002A
  • Mileage 95,131 KM

Vehicle Description

The Chevrolet Cruze is one of the most popular compacts Chevrolet has ever developed thanks to its good looks, the power it offers as well as its handling and its interior space. We have a great low-mileage 2017 LT model for sale in Brandon that you need to see!







Power comes courtesy of a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque, fed to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. There are 95,131 kilometres on the odo.







Inside, this Cruze comes well-equipped with Bluetooth, satellite radio, back-up camera, GM OnStar support, heated front seats and mirrors, and there’s even a WiFi hotspot for your devices.







Finished in handsome black, this Cruze also gets alloy wheels, automatic headlights and remote trunk release.







So hurry to Planet Kia in Brandon to have a look at this zippy Cruze before it’s too late!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

