2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto #Low Kms
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
- Listing ID: 9072109
- Stock #: PFP-507
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS571366
- Mileage 27,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive with confidence. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze features a fuel efficient 1.4L turbocharged engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Chevrolet Mylink with 7-inch diagonal colour touch screen display, Bluetooth audio streaming with apple carplay and android auto, Heated front seats, Rear view camera, Power windows, Power locks, Remote start system, 16-inch alloy wheels, 6-speaker sound system, steering wheel mounted audio controls.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
