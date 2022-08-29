Menu
  • Listing ID: 9072109
  • Stock #: PFP-507
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS571366

Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

Drive with confidence. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze features a fuel efficient 1.4L turbocharged engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Chevrolet Mylink with 7-inch diagonal colour touch screen display, Bluetooth audio streaming with apple carplay and android auto, Heated front seats, Rear view camera, Power windows, Power locks, Remote start system, 16-inch alloy wheels, 6-speaker sound system, steering wheel mounted audio controls. 

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

