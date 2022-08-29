$20,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto Hatchback #Apple Carplay #Remote Start
Location
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
60,244KM
Used
- Stock #: PFP-518
- VIN: 3G1BE6SM3HS581620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
