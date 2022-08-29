Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

60,244 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Hatchback #Apple Carplay #Remote Start

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Hatchback #Apple Carplay #Remote Start

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

60,244KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9149026
  • Stock #: PFP-518
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM3HS581620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-518
  • Mileage 60,244 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

